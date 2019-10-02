Election code delays early release of 70 state prisoners

Pune: While hundreds of prisoners will be freed from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 70 inmates from Maharashtra who have qualified for early release will have to wait a bit longer to walk out of their cells.

And the reason is the model of code of conduct in force for the October 21 assembly polls which prohibits the government from making any major announcement.

A proposal to release 119 prisoners who have not been convicted for serious crimes related to terrorism, murder, rape and others, was sent to the state government, an official from the Maharashtra State Prison Department said on Tuesday.

These inmates are lodged in different jails in the state."Of these, 70 prisoners have been shortlisted to be freed early," he said.