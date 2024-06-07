 Eight Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Marathwada Over a Week
As per data from the revenue department, the casualties were due to flooding and lightning strikes reported between June 1 and 7.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Eight Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Marathwada Over a Week | File Photo

Eight persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Marathwada in a week, an official from the revenue department said on Friday.

As per data from the revenue department, the casualties were due to flooding and lightning strikes reported between June 1 and 7.

Six people were killed in lightning strikes, while one person died in floods and another after a cow shed collapsed, the official said.

Three people died in lightning strikes in Latur, and one casualty each was reported in Jalna, Dharashiv and Nanded, he said.

A woman was swept away in floods in Latur, while a 70-year-old man died after a cattle shed collapsed on him in Nanded, the official said.

At least 113 animals have also lost their lives in the region in a week, he said.

According to the revenue department's report, six revenue circles in Jalna, Beed Parbhani and Hingoli districts have received excess rainfall since June 1.

The highest rainfall of 94 mm was recorded in the Dhondrai circle of Georai tehsil in Beed on June 4.

The average rainfall expected in the region in June is 31.3 mm, but it received 30 mm of rain in the first week itself, the report stated. 

