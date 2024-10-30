Dummy Candidates With Similar Names Fielded In Nashik's Nandgaon Assembly Seat

Sameer Bhujbal | Facebook

The tactic of fielding dummy candidates with similar names, which previously impacted vote shares in the Dindori Lok Sabha elections, are reportedly in play again for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nashik East and Nandgaon constituencies, creating potential voter confusion. Three individuals with names similar to prominent candidates have entered the race as independents.

Earlier in the Dindori Lok Sabha elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi's Bhaskar Bhagare lost significant votes due to an independent candidate, Babu Bhagare, who finished third. Similarly, candidates from the Sharad Pawar faction faced challenges due to other candidates with similar names and the party symbol. Now, this tactic appears to be surfacing in the Assembly elections, especially in Nandgaon, amid ongoing accusations and counter-accusations.

In Nandgaon, the main contest is between Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Suhas Kande, former NCP member Sameer Bhujbal and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) candidate Ganesh Dhatrak. Two independent candidates with the same names – Suhas Kande from Dharashiv district and Ganesh Dhatrak from Dindori – have also filed nominations. Bhujbal raised concerns about threats to these independents, leading the police to provide them security during their filings.

Suhas Kande, the incumbent MLA, accused Sameer Bhujbal of intentionally backing candidates with similar names to mislead voters. Chhagan Bhujbal questioned Kande's motives, suggesting that an independent candidate named Ganesh Dhatrak was also planted to confuse voters.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload

In Nashik East, Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ganesh Gite faces off against Mahayuti MLA Rahul Dhikle. Here, another candidate named Ganesh Gite from Igatpuri is running as an independent, which has led the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Gite to allege that the BJP intentionally fielded a namesake candidate to sway his vote share.