 Dr Vijay Fulari Appointed As Vice-Chancellor Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU)
Dr Vijay Fulari Appointed As Vice-Chancellor Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU)

Dr Fulari is a senior professor and former Head of the Department of USIC & Physics at Shivaji University, Kolhapur

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of state universities, Ramesh Bais, appointed Dr Vijay Janardan Fulari as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). Dr Fulari is a senior professor and former Head of the Department of USIC & Physics at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

The tenure of Dr Pramod Yeole ended on December 31. The Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Dr Suresh Gosavi, was given the additional charge as the Vice-Chancellor of BAMU from January 1.

The Governor also appointed Dr Milind Arvind Barhate, Principal of CP & Berar ES College, Nagpur, as the Vice-Chancellor of Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University and Dr Sunil Gangadhar Bhirud as the Vice-Chancellor of COEP Technological University, Pune.

Dr Bhirud is working as a professor in the Department of Computer Engineering and Information Technology at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute. All Vice-Chancellors have been appointed for a tenure of five years from the date of assumption of office or till they attain the age of 65 years - whichever is earlier.

