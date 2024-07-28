Dr Jaiprakash Narayan Highlights Role of Civil Servants in Democracy at MIT Felicitation Ceremony

Dr Jaiprakash Narayan Highlights Role of Administrative Officers in Democracy at MIT Felicitation Ceremony |

Loksatta Party President and former civil servant Dr Jaiprakash Narayan emphasized the importance of administrative officers in strengthening democracy. He highlighted that human service is crucial for national progress and stressed the significant work required in administrative services for the upliftment of rural areas. Additionally, he underscored the need to provide quality education to the new generation.

Dr Narayan spoke as the chief guest at the 14th national-level felicitation ceremony for rankers in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023. The event was organized by MIT World Peace University and MIT School of Government, Pune, at MIT WPU's Sant Dnyaneshwar Auditorium, Kothrud.

Former UPSC Chairman DP Agarwal attended as the guest of honour. MIT World Peace University Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad also participated.

On this occasion, the working president of MIT World Peace University, Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, Dr K Girisan, and Prof Parimal Maya Sudhakar were present.

In this ceremony, Animesh Pradhan, who secured second place in the country, received a cash prize of ₹75,000. Additionally, 160 achievers were felicitated with shawls and honours by the dignitaries.

Dr Narayan said, "Public service is a special service and should be for the development of society and the country. Believe in hard work while working in administrative service. It is necessary to work with a positive attitude and devote more time to public service. We should prioritize humanity and work for the welfare of people.”

DP Agarwal said, "Never forget your intention to enter civil services. Every service has huge challenges. We are making a difference in people's lives. Stay in this field and face the challenges. Make the right goals and policies and implement them for the progress of society and the country. If we work with honesty and transparency, the country will develop.”

Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad said, "Do administrative work keeping in mind the message of humanity and tolerance. The task of showing the way to world peace is on our shoulders."

Dr RM Chitnis delivered the introductory and welcome speech. Prof Dr Gautam Bapat moderated the event, and Dr K Girisan proposed the vote of thanks.