 Double Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDouble Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death

Double Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death

Upon receiving the report, the Mhaswad police, along with additional police forces, arrived at the scene.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Double Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death |

In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter in the Satara district near Mhaswad were found strangled to death by an unknown assailant with a rope around midnight on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sampatabai Laxman Narle (75) and Nandabai Bhiku Atpadkar (58). The crime, discovered on Thursday morning, prompted a complaint filed by Dajiram Laxman Narle (60), an agriculturist from the area, with the Mhaswad Police.

Sampatabai Laxman Narle and Nandabai Bhiku Atpadkar, the mother-daughter duo who lived together, operated a small grocery store in the village.

The granddaughter of Nandabai, Bharti Dajiram Narle (18), visited the store on Thursday morning and found it slightly open. Upon entering, she found them lifeless. Bharti immediately reported the gruesome incident to her father, Dajiram Narle, who then informed the village police Patil.

Read Also
Mahabaleshwar Durga Procession Fire Incident: Six-Year-Old Alina Nadaf Succumbs To Burn Injuries
article-image

Upon receiving the report, the Mhaswad police, along with additional police forces, arrived at the scene. Recognising the gravity of the situation, they called in the local crime branch, a dog squad, and a fingerprint expert. The dog squad traced a potential escape route to Mullah Vasti, approximately two kilometres away from the village, suggesting the criminals may have used a vehicle. The motive behind the double murder remains unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by the Mhaswad police. The bodies were sent to the primary health centre at Mhaswad for autopsy, after which they were handed over to the relatives.

Read Also
Ten Children Sustain Burns As Generator Catches Fire During Immersion Procession Of Durga Idol In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pune Police's 'Tarang', An Unique Public Program Open From December 22 To 24

VIDEO: Pune Police's 'Tarang', An Unique Public Program Open From December 22 To 24

Pune Police Arrest Four For Killing Man Linked To Sister-In-law's Troubled Affair

Pune Police Arrest Four For Killing Man Linked To Sister-In-law's Troubled Affair

Pune Youth Kills Friend On Suspicion of Him Having Relationship With His Sister; Two Held

Pune Youth Kills Friend On Suspicion of Him Having Relationship With His Sister; Two Held

Double Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death

Double Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death

How UPI Transformed A Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Savings Game; Watch Viral Video

How UPI Transformed A Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Savings Game; Watch Viral Video