Double Murder Shocks Satara Village: Elderly Women Strangled To Death

In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter in the Satara district near Mhaswad were found strangled to death by an unknown assailant with a rope around midnight on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sampatabai Laxman Narle (75) and Nandabai Bhiku Atpadkar (58). The crime, discovered on Thursday morning, prompted a complaint filed by Dajiram Laxman Narle (60), an agriculturist from the area, with the Mhaswad Police.

Sampatabai Laxman Narle and Nandabai Bhiku Atpadkar, the mother-daughter duo who lived together, operated a small grocery store in the village.

The granddaughter of Nandabai, Bharti Dajiram Narle (18), visited the store on Thursday morning and found it slightly open. Upon entering, she found them lifeless. Bharti immediately reported the gruesome incident to her father, Dajiram Narle, who then informed the village police Patil.

Upon receiving the report, the Mhaswad police, along with additional police forces, arrived at the scene. Recognising the gravity of the situation, they called in the local crime branch, a dog squad, and a fingerprint expert. The dog squad traced a potential escape route to Mullah Vasti, approximately two kilometres away from the village, suggesting the criminals may have used a vehicle. The motive behind the double murder remains unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by the Mhaswad police. The bodies were sent to the primary health centre at Mhaswad for autopsy, after which they were handed over to the relatives.