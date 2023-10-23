'Disheartening To Witness Such An Act Of Violence': Outrage Among Residents As Viral Video Captures Woman Constable Assaulting Dog Feeder In Dhayari

Screenshot from the video depicting the constable assaulting the dog feeder |

"Our neighbourhood has always been known for its unity and compassion towards community dogs. It's disheartening to witness such an act of violence against someone who was selflessly looking after them," expressed Amit Singh, a concerned resident.



This sentiment comes in response to a video that recently went viral, showing a woman constable assaulting a woman animal feeder in Dhayari. The video captured the constable chokeholding the victim and discarding food intended for community dogs. The victim sustained injuries, including neck contusions, signs of strangulation, and nasal bleeding, as confirmed by a medical report from a civil hospital.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar has acted swiftly in response to the incident. On Saturday, he issued a suspension order for the woman constable involved in the assault. Simultaneously, an official inquiry has been launched to address the situation, with further actions awaiting determination after a comprehensive review by senior police officers.

Read Also Pune: Baramati Youths Seek Clarity From Ajit Pawar On Maratha Reservation Issue





Pawar told The Free Press Journal, "We received the report from the Haveli police station, and after reviewing the case, we decided to suspend the female constable. This incident occurred a few days ago, and an FIR has already been registered at the Haveli police station."



Residents in the area are understandably outraged following the circulation of the video. "Feeding and caring for community dogs is a communal effort that brings our neighborhood closer together. This incident should remind us of the importance of protecting those who safeguard the welfare of these innocent animals," emphasised Asha Kumari, a resident.



"Despite this unfortunate incident, our community's bond with these dogs remains strong. We will continue to care for them and ensure that they are safe and well-fed, just as we have always done," affirmed another resident, Rajesh Singh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)