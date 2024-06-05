Dire Water Crisis: Eight Dams Dry Up in Nashik District |

At least 8 out of 24 dams in Nashik district are left with no water stock, exacerbating the water scarcity situation amid scorching heat, officials said on Wednesday.

The remaining 16 dams hold 5,862 MCFT (8.93 per cent) water stock as of June 5.

Ojharkhed, Punegaon, Tisgaon, Bhavali, Waldevi, Bhojapur, Nagasakya and Manikpunj dams have run dry.

Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has 1,273 MCFT stock.

In addition, in the last monsoon, Nashik district received only 70 percent of the average rainfall, which has created an unprecedented drought situation in the rain shadow talukas. Due to this, the residents of this area are being supplied with drinking water through tankers.

In Igatpuri, the wells have nearly dried up, forcing women to scoop up whatever little water is left. Sometimes, the wait for water stretches from today to the next day.

Meanwhile, the women from Bibalwadi, located at the border of Nashik and Shahapur talukas, have to walk for water under the scorching sun. They trek one to one and a half kilometers along stony paths to reach a water stream.

(With inputs from Prashant Nikale)