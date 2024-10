Dhruv Global School Swimmers Shine at District-Level Competition, Winning 33 Medals |

The swimmers of Dhruv Global School won the district-level swimming competition held at Shardabai Vidya Niketan in Baramati. Dhruv's athletes put up a brilliant performance and won a total of 33 medals, including 9 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze. The players achieved victory by maintaining consistency in their game, dominating the whole tournament. Dhruv Global School Director Yash Malpani and Principal Sangeeta Raut congratulated all the players on their success.

A total of 27 swimmers from Dhruva Global participated in the competition, which featured 160 contestants from the district under the guidance of Arjuna awardee Vipat.

Under 14 - Boys:

- Sharvil Jangam: 50m Butterfly (Silver)

- Advik Bhalekar: 100m Backstroke (Silver) and 200m Backstroke (Bronze)

- Vivan Kale: 50m Freestyle (Bronze)

Under 14 - Girls

- Anaya Wankhede: 200m Backstroke (Bronze), 100m Backstroke (Gold) and (Silver)

- Reva Chaugule: 100m Butterfly (Silver), 200m Butterfly (Silver), and 50m Butterfly (Silver)

- Eva Malvankar: 100m Freestyle (Silver)

- Arohi Inamdar: 100m and 200m Breaststroke (Gold) and 50m Breaststroke (Bronze)

- Prithvika Deshmukh: 50m Breaststroke (Gold)

Under 17 - Boys

- Mandar Kolhatkar: 100m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly (Gold)

- Adarsh Khobragade: 50m Butterfly (Silver)

- Jaitra Bhor: 100m Backstroke (Bronze)

- Parth Pote: 200m Backstroke (Bronze)

Under 17 - Girls

- Hiya Kotak: 200m Butterfly (Gold) and 100m Butterfly (Bronze)

- Nia Patange: 100m Backstroke (Gold), 50m Backstroke, and 200m Freestyle (Silver)

- Ishanvi Barpanda: 100m Freestyle (Bronze)

- Avantika Kirloskar: 50m Breaststroke (Gold) and 50m Freestyle (Bronze)

Relay Events

- U-14 Middle Relay: Khush Mundra, Vivan Kale, Ayush Nashi, and Advik Bhalekar won Bronze medals

- U-14 Girls Freestyle Relay: Dimple Khedkar, Reva Chowgule, Eva Malvankar, and Anaya Wankhede received Silver medals

- U-14 Girls Middle Relay: Reva Chaugule, Arohi Inamdar, Anaya Wankhede, and Eva Malvankar won Silver medals

Under 17 - Boys

- Freestyle Relay: Mandar Kolhatkar, Parth Pote, Jaitra Bhor, and Adarsh Khobragade (Bronze Medal)

- Under 17 Boys Middle Relay: Mandar Kolhatkar, Parijat Chandra, Adarsh Khobragade, and Jaitra Bhor (Silver Medal)

All swimmers of Dhruv Global School were trained by coaches Smita Katve, Uma Joshi, Rupali Anup, and Keshav Hazare.