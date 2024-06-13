Dengue Cases Surge in Nashik, NMC Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Concerns | Representative pic

Dengue is once again becoming a significant health concern in Nashik, with the number of dengue patients rising rapidly. Over 100 cases have been confirmed, and one patient has died from a dengue-like illness, causing widespread alarm.

The blood samples have been sent to a laboratory in Pune for further examination. Despite the growing mosquito problem in the city, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration appears to be inactive. Citizens have complained that the rise in dengue cases is due to the lack of proper mosquito control measures, such as spraying insecticides and fumigation. People's representatives have accused the administration of neglecting public health.

Since the beginning of the year, 127 dengue cases have been reported in Nashik. One death occurred in Govind Nagar, and the deceased's blood samples have been sent for testing. The Health Department has initiated a 'Door to Door' inspection campaign in the Govind Nagar area to control the outbreak.

Read Also Pune: PMC Rolls Out Preventive Measures To Combat Dengue Outbreak During Monsoon

House-to-house visits underway

The Malaria teams, under the medical department, are conducting house-to-house visits to inspect water bodies and prevent mosquito breeding. Notices have been issued to 92 citizens found responsible for breeding dengue mosquitoes. Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar has urged the public to take necessary precautions and cooperate with the health department to control the spread of dengue.

The dengue outbreak, which typically peaks in September and October, has begun earlier this year, coinciding with the rainy season and posing a significant health risk. Last year, Nashik recorded 1,191 dengue cases, resulting in three deaths. To combat the disease, the Malaria Department of the Municipal Corporation implemented immediate measures, including fumigation and germicidal spraying.

Dengue Cases in the First Six Months of the Year

- January: 22 cases

- February: 5 cases

- March: 27 cases

- April: 17 cases

- May: 39 cases

- June: 17 cases

Total: 127 cases