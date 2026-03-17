Demand For Latur Revenue Commissionerate Revives As Govt Mulls Marathwada Split

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Pic

Latur: The demand to establish a separate Divisional Revenue Commissionerate in Latur has once again gained momentum following recent indications by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the Assembly about the possible bifurcation of the existing Marathwada division due to its vast administrative jurisdiction.

The renewed discussion has brought back the long-standing debate on whether the proposed commissionerate should be headquartered in Latur or Nanded.

Historically, no formal agreement was made for Marathwada’s balanced development during the linguistic reorganisation of states. Over the years, Latur has emerged as a major commercial hub, an important agricultural market and a recognised centre for education, popularly associated with the “Latur Pattern”.

The late former chief minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh, played a pivotal role in strengthening Latur’s administrative base by establishing as many as 36 key government and judicial offices in the city, spanning sectors such as education, agriculture, health, transport, labour and social welfare. These offices continue to function effectively, making Latur a strong administrative contender.

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Although Deshmukh had envisioned a divisional commissionerate in Latur, the decision in January 2009 under then chief minister Ashok Chavan to set up the office in Nanded was challenged in the Bombay High Court. The court struck down the decision, citing violations of provisions under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act.

Subsequently, a committee headed by Justice Patankar was constituted to review the matter. Massive public support emerged in favour of Latur, with thousands of objections filed against the earlier decision. Leaders and representatives from districts such as Beed and Dharashiv also backed the demand.

In 2015, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed a one-member study group led by Umakant Dangat to examine the feasibility of establishing a new divisional commissionerate. The report reportedly favoured Latur as a suitable location.

Officials point out that Latur already hosts around 36 divisional-level offices catering to districts including Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani. Moreover, the state had approved an administrative building for a divisional office in Latur on Sep 19, 2011, and the construction was completed nearly a decade ago. A modern facility for the proposed commissionerate is also available on Barshi Road.

Laturians argue that establishing the commissionerate in Latur would ensure administrative efficiency and convenience for citizens, thereby contributing to the region’s balanced development.

While institutions such as the agricultural university in Parbhani and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded have been set up without opposition from Latur, local leaders now expect similar support for their demand.

Citing past struggles, including protests for ST division and railway connectivity, residents assert that Latur has consistently fought for its rightful share in development.

Adv. Uday Gaware, secretary of the Latur Divisional Revenue Commissionerate Action Committee, has urged the Maharashtra Government to consider existing infrastructure, administrative strength and public convenience while taking a final decision, stressing that Latur remains the most viable choice for the proposed commissionerate.