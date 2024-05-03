Damini Squad Prevents Child Marriage in Karodi; Parents Counseled Against Underage Union |

The alert Damini Squad of the City Police Force averted a child marriage of a minor girl in Karodi on Thursday afternoon. The squad officers counseled the parents of the girl and convinced them that they should not get their daughter married before the marriageable age of 18 years.

According to the details, a marriage of a minor girl was organized behind Rajasthani Hotel near Karodi Check Post. On receiving the information, the Child Welfare Committee officers and the Damini Squad rushed to the spot. They found that a Pandal was erected, and many people had gathered for the wedding ceremony.

Damini Squad officers counseled parents

Several articles kept for the Kanyadan ceremony were arranged in the Pandal. A minor girl dressed as a bride was present. They inquired about her name, village, and other details. Upon checking her Aadhar Card and TC documents, they discovered she was only 17 years and one month old. However, the groom was not seen in the Pandal; he had fled upon seeing the police.

The Damini Squad officers counseled the parents of the bride, explaining the ill-effects on the health and mind of the girl if married at such a tender age. Instead, they urged them to allow her to pursue further education so that she could stand on her own feet. The parents and relatives were convinced and assured the police that they would not marry her off until she reached the age of 18 years.

Damini Squad officers Kalpana Kharat, Sujata Kharat, Anita Khaire, Sindhu Wadekar, Sonali Nikam, Kavita Dhanedhar, Manisha Tayade, and others executed the action. The incident has been recorded at the Daulatabad police station.