 Cyrus Poonawalla Health Update: Here's All You Need To Know


Poonawalla is the chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the vaccine maker SII

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Cyrus Poonawalla Health Update: Here's All You Need To Know | File Photo

Pune: Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered mild cardiac arrest and underwent an angioplasty procedure in a hospital here, doctors said on Friday.

Poonawalla, 82, suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Dr Purvez Grant, a cardiologist from Ruby Hall Clinic said, "Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest and is recovering fast." Ali Daruwala, advisor of the hospital, said in a statement, "Dr Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest on November 16 and was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic early morning on Friday." "Dr Poonawalla underwent angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar. He is recovering fast and is in good health," he added.

Dr Poonawalla is also the chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the vaccine maker SII.





