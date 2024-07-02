CSMC Warns Agencies Over Unauthorised Hoardings, Offers Installment Payment Plan |

It is mandatory for the agencies to take permission from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) before erecting hoardings even at the private properties in the city.

However, many agencies have erected hoardings without permission. CSMC has now warned the agencies to complete the permission process and pay the required fees for the hoardings erected earlier.

Administrator G Srikanth in a meeting with the agency directors has given relaxation to them to complete the process and pay the outstanding amount in four installments and also warned of strict action if the procedure is not completed.

Illegal flex hoardings have been erected on the private buildings without taking the permission of the corporation. Srikanth told the directors that they should do the legal procedures for these hoardings or should remove the hoardings on their own.

Around 14 agencies have the outstanding amount for around 420 hoardings in the city and the amount is around ₹10 crore. The directors have been permitted to pay the amount in four installments and will be given relaxation in the interest as well, Srikanth mentioned.