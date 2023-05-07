COVID-19: Significant drop in active cases in Pune district |

Pune district has recorded a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, with only 332 active cases on Saturday. Last month the tally was above 500.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that the global emergency status for COVID-19 has been lifted, more than three years after it was first declared.

Mumbai city reported 48 fresh cases, and Mumbai circle, which includes the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and adjoining districts, recorded 79 cases in the same period.

Read Also 64th BRO Day celebrations held in Pune

According to health officials, Satara district reported one death, which is a part of the Pune circle, where a total of 50 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, including 48 in Mumbai city, while one person succumbed to the viral disease, taking the total infection count to 81,67,519 and fatalities to 1,48,537, said a health official.

A day earlier, Maharashtra reported 176 cases and two fatalities.

There are currently 1,628 active cases in the state, he said.

Read Also Central team to visit Pune on May 9 ahead of G-20 meetings in June