COVID-19 in Pune: One death, 766 active cases in dist

COVID-19 in Pune: With 139 cases, active tally reaches 771 | FPJ

Pune District, on Wednesday recorded one death and currently has 766 active cases of COVID-19. The tally was at 764 on Tuesday.

Since January 1, Maharashtra has recorded 72 COVID-19 deaths. Of these, 74 per cent of fatalities were individuals above 60 while 69 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

The district had reported three deaths on April 12.

The area under the Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 83 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while the area under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 27 cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,100 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state has 6,102 active cases now. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,58,393, and death toll to 1,48,489.

The state had recorded 949 cases and six deaths on Tuesday. Mumbai recorded 234 cases and one fatality on Wednesday. Thane city, Pune city and Satara district recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate of Maharashtra is 1.82 per cent.