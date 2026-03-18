Consumers Must Check Price, Quality Before Buying, Says CSN Collector Deelip Swami | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The customers should purchase the articles available in the market after checking the price, quality and reliability. They should be alert about their rights and should themselves protect them,” opined District Collector Deelip Swami.

He was speaking during a function organised on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day at the District Collectorate on Tuesday. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, District Supply Officer Praveen Fulari, Food and Drugs Administration Assistant Commissioner Dayanand Patil, Weights and Measures Department’s Shivaji Munde, and officers and employees from the police, transport, health and other departments were present.

Swami said consumers should personally check the articles purchased from the market to avoid cheating. Similarly, they should be aware of the protection of consumer rights by addressing cheating. “The health of the customers can be hampered due to the adulterated and inferior quality products, and hence the customers should be aware of their health and rights,” he said.

Dr Milind Joshi informed about the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, insurance protection and medical expenses.

Food and Drugs Administration Assistant Commissioner Dayanand Patil informed about the provisions of the Food and Drugs Act and measures to identify adulterated food products.

Demonstrations to identify adulterated paneer, milk powder, turmeric, chilli powder and other products were held during the programme.