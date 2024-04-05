 Congress Complains To Pune Poll Authorities About Distribution Of 'Viksit Bharat' Booklets
Congress Complains To Pune Poll Authorities About Distribution Of 'Viksit Bharat' Booklets

In the complaint submitted to Collector Suhas Divase, who is the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi said distribution of such booklets was violation of the model code of conduct.

Friday, April 05, 2024
Congress Complains To Pune Poll Authorities About Distribution Of 'Viksit Bharat' Booklets

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Pune collector seeking action against the distribution of 'Viksit Bharat' pamphlets in the city's Karve Nagar area, an official said.

In the complaint submitted to Collector Suhas Divase, who is the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi said the distribution of such booklets was violation of the model code of conduct.

In his letter, Joshi said the Election Commission had last month directed the Union government to stop delivery of 'Viksit Bharat' messages.

There should be a thorough probe on who printed and distributed these booklets, Joshi said.

When contacted, resident district collector Jyoti Kadam confirmed receipt of the complaint and said it had been forwarded to the concerned assistant returning officer.

