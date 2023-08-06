Commuters Halt Train At Pune Station For An Hour Due To Cockroaches In Coach |

A train's journey took an unexpected turn on Saturday when it arrived at Pune station, only to be brought to a halt due to an unusual cause – passengers in a coach raised complaints about the presence of cockroaches.

According to information shared by Railway Authorities, onboard ticket checking staff, Datta Gaikwad of Latur depot, reported that numerous passengers were expressing their concerns about cockroaches infesting Coach B-1 of Panvel Nanded Express. Promptly, the authorities informed the mechanical control in Pune to take necessary action upon the train's arrival. The train reached Pune station in the evening.

Upon arrival, the Senior Section Engineer/Carriage & Wagon and cleaning staff swiftly attended to the coach, attempting to address the issue by spraying Hit spray for quick relief. However, some passengers refused to accept this immediate solution and demanded a replacement for the coach.

Despite the efforts of railway staff, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) staff, to persuade passengers to accept the Hit spray treatment, passengers continued to refuse.

Supporting staff was provided till Kurduwadi station

Given the situation, replacing the coach proved impractical. However, railway officers engaged in discussions with the passengers, assuring them that suitable measures would be implemented en route. To address the issue comprehensively, 1 Senior Section Engineer and 4 staff members, including 2 cleaning staff, were assigned to accompany the train up to Kurduwadi station to conduct pest control measures.

After persistent persuasion, the concerned passengers finally agreed to allow the Carriage & Wagon staff to carry out the pest control measures. The train resumed its journey at 8.42 pm after an hour.

The Nanded division of South Central Railway, responsible for the primary maintenance of the train, has been requested to take action against the concerned agency to rectify the deficiency and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities have urged passengers to cooperate and allow staff to work according to standard procedures for addressing various issues, ensuring improved services, and maintaining train punctuality.

