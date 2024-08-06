 Co-Passenger Returns Purse with Gold and Cash Forgotten by Poetess Farzana Iqbal on Mumbai-Karad Train
Aakash Singh
Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Poetess Farzana Iqbal, while traveling from Mumbai to Karad, forgot her purse on the train. It contained around ten tolas of gold ornaments, cash, and important documents. A female co-passenger named Prasanna found the purse and returned it, showing great honesty.

Farzana Iqbal was traveling from Mumbai to Karad by train a few days ago. After boarding the train, a lady and her son came and sat in front of her. They soon got to know each other, and after chatting for a long time, they exchanged mobile numbers. Farzana was waiting to get down at Karad station at four in the morning. After reaching the station, she disembarked in a hurry with her mobile phone and bag but realised she had left her purse on the train. She re-boarded the train and asked the lady, "My purse is left in the train. Keep it in mind, I am in the general compartment of the railway. I will take it from you when the train stops at Sangli."

The train continued to Sangli, and Farzana's concern about her purse persisted. When the train stopped at Sangli, the B2 coach was far from the general coach. She got down and ran to the coach. At that time, the woman was holding her purse. After handing it over, Farzana hugged the woman. Just then, the signal was given, and Farzana got off as the train was about to leave. The train continued its journey, but the memory of that honest woman remained forever in Farzana's mind.

