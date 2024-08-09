CM Shinde Orders Immediate Road Repairs and Traffic Relief Measures for Nashik Highways Ahead of Ganeshotsav

Nashik Briefs: Bhuse to Address Traffic Jam on Nashik-Mumbai Highway; Young Man Survives Leopard Attack in Deola And More |

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shinde, a discussion was held on Thursday at Sahyadri Guest House regarding the traffic congestion on the highways in Nashik along with nearby districts, as well as the planning of traffic during the upcoming Ganeshotsav period.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr IS Chahal, Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh, Konkan Divisional Commissioner P Velarasu, JNPT President Unmesh Wagh, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Palghar Collector Govind Bodkhe, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, and other officials were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Nashik-Bhiwandi road has fallen into disrepair, causing problems for transportation. The condition of the road has deteriorated during the rainy season, leading to traffic jams and accidents. Chief Minister Shinde has taken serious note of this and instructed that the road repair work be completed immediately with good quality and speed.

Read Also Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens

CM expresses strong displeasure

The Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure regarding the potholes on the Thane to Nashik and Thane to Ahmedabad highways. He directed that the systems should cover the potholes day and night to provide immediate relief to the citizens from the problems caused by traffic jams. Modern technology, such as Rapid Quick Setting Hardener, should be used to fill the potholes immediately. Where time is required to fill potholes, the use of precast panels should be considered to reduce traffic congestion and provide relief to citizens. The National Highways Management should take immediate action for this, and the systems should work in coordination. The Chief Minister also directed that cases should be filed against those obstructing the repair work.