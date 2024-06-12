 CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students

CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students

CityLinc has urged students and other passengers to visit these pass centres to collect their bus passes and take advantage of the increased bus services.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students | File Photo

In preparation for the new academic year, CityLinc bus services will be operating at full capacity starting Tuesday, June 18. To facilitate school and college students, CityLinc has established pass centers at seven locations throughout the city. If the demand increases, more centres will be opened as needed, according to the CityLinc administration.

Since April 25, 35 out of 245 CityLinc buses have been suspended due to a decrease in passenger numbers during school holidays. Additionally, the number of bus trips on many routes was reduced. With the new academic year commencing, the number of buses will be restored and trips will be increased to accommodate the influx of students.

CityLinc has urged students and other passengers to visit these pass centres to collect their bus passes and take advantage of the increased bus services.

Read Also
PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Woman In Hinjawadi, Sends Her Flying; No Complaint Lodged
article-image

New Pass Centres Locations:

1. KTHM College

2. Shivajinagar Municipal School at Satpur

3. Nashik Road Bus Stand

4. Nimani Bus Stand (two centres)

5. CityLinc Head Office (two centres)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NAFED Onion Procurement Centres to Shut Down Amid Severe Shortage and Price Disparity

NAFED Onion Procurement Centres to Shut Down Amid Severe Shortage and Price Disparity

CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students

CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students

Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard Causing Fear in Palkhed Colony Area

Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard Causing Fear in Palkhed Colony Area

Pune Porsche Crash Case: JJB Extends Teen Driver's Observation Home Remand Till June 25

Pune Porsche Crash Case: JJB Extends Teen Driver's Observation Home Remand Till June 25

Nashik: Water Crisis Looms as Proposal to Dig Trenches in Gangapur Dam Stalled

Nashik: Water Crisis Looms as Proposal to Dig Trenches in Gangapur Dam Stalled