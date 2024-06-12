CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students | File Photo

In preparation for the new academic year, CityLinc bus services will be operating at full capacity starting Tuesday, June 18. To facilitate school and college students, CityLinc has established pass centers at seven locations throughout the city. If the demand increases, more centres will be opened as needed, according to the CityLinc administration.

Since April 25, 35 out of 245 CityLinc buses have been suspended due to a decrease in passenger numbers during school holidays. Additionally, the number of bus trips on many routes was reduced. With the new academic year commencing, the number of buses will be restored and trips will be increased to accommodate the influx of students.

CityLinc has urged students and other passengers to visit these pass centres to collect their bus passes and take advantage of the increased bus services.

New Pass Centres Locations:

1. KTHM College

2. Shivajinagar Municipal School at Satpur

3. Nashik Road Bus Stand

4. Nimani Bus Stand (two centres)

5. CityLinc Head Office (two centres)