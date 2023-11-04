 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Murders Wife With Axe Over Petty Quarrel
Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Kele is overseeing the ongoing investigation

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Murders Wife With Axe Over Petty Quarrel | Representative Image

A man brutally murdered his wife in Karkin village, Paithan tehsil, on Friday afternoon following a petty quarrel. The victim has been identified as Sonali Atish Takwali, who fell victim to her husband, Atish Raosaheb Takwale.

Atish, 27 years old, and Sonali, 21 years old, had been married for a few years and both worked as laborers. However, their relationship was marred by frequent quarrels over trivial matters.

On Friday afternoon, a heated dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, Atish viciously attacked Sonali with an axe, targeting her neck and stomach. The gruesome assault left her with fatal injuries.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Ajay Shinde, the Paithan police station registered a case. Police swiftly apprehended Atish and confiscated the murder weapon. Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Kele is overseeing the ongoing investigation.

