 Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Illegal Slaughterhouse Raided In Shahgunj, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajingar: Illegal Slaughterhouse Raided In Shahgunj, Case Registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Illegal Slaughterhouse Raided In Shahgunj, Case Registered

CSMC Sanitary Inspector Syed Talha Iqramoddin filed a complaint at the City Chowk police station

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Illegal Slaughterhouse Prevention Squad conducted a raid on an unauthorised slaughterhouse in the Shahgunj area, seizing around 50kg of meat on Sunday. Butcher Gayaz Ayaz Qureshi (43) has been charged, and a case has been filed against him at the City Chowk police station.

While patrolling Shahgunj, the squad received information about the illegal slaughter of animals near the Nizamuddin Dargah area. Subsequently, a raid was conducted, resulting in the seizure of approximately 50kg of meat. CSMC Sanitary Inspector Syed Talha Iqramoddin filed a complaint at the City Chowk police station, leading to the case being registered against Gayaz Ayaz under the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act.

Acting Animal Husbandry Officer Shaikh Shahed mentioned that the raid was executed by CSMC employees Bhagwan Rokade, Shaikh Faheem, Anant Ghaytikak, Feroz Khan, and others.

Read Also
Exploring Pune's Gothic Heritage: A Journey Through Architectural Splendour
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Illegal Slaughterhouse Raided In Shahgunj, Case Registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Illegal Slaughterhouse Raided In Shahgunj, Case Registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 277 Candidates Secure Jobs At Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Divisional...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 277 Candidates Secure Jobs At Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Divisional...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Held For Possessing Pistols, 4 Live Cartridges, Knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Held For Possessing Pistols, 4 Live Cartridges, Knife

Pune: Boyfriend Booked For Abetment After Girlfriend Dies By Suicide

Pune: Boyfriend Booked For Abetment After Girlfriend Dies By Suicide

VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune-Ahmednagar Road Wadgaon Sheri

VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune-Ahmednagar Road Wadgaon Sheri