Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Illegal Slaughterhouse Raided In Shahgunj, Case Registered

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Illegal Slaughterhouse Prevention Squad conducted a raid on an unauthorised slaughterhouse in the Shahgunj area, seizing around 50kg of meat on Sunday. Butcher Gayaz Ayaz Qureshi (43) has been charged, and a case has been filed against him at the City Chowk police station.

While patrolling Shahgunj, the squad received information about the illegal slaughter of animals near the Nizamuddin Dargah area. Subsequently, a raid was conducted, resulting in the seizure of approximately 50kg of meat. CSMC Sanitary Inspector Syed Talha Iqramoddin filed a complaint at the City Chowk police station, leading to the case being registered against Gayaz Ayaz under the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act.

Acting Animal Husbandry Officer Shaikh Shahed mentioned that the raid was executed by CSMC employees Bhagwan Rokade, Shaikh Faheem, Anant Ghaytikak, Feroz Khan, and others.