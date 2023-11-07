Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Molested By Neighbour In Jinsi Area |

A case of molestation was reported on Monday evening in Dada Colony, Kailasnagar, where a woman was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour, identified as Murlidhar Deshmukh (40).

The victim, while working in her house, was approached by Deshmukh, who reportedly made inappropriate advances, held her hand, and engaged in objectionable behaviour.

He proceeded to physically assault and molest her, further threatening to harm her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station, and investigations are currently underway.

