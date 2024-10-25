Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: West Bengal Man Held With ₹7.50 Lakh Cash, Jewellery | Sourced

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation squad on Wednesday night held a man for his suspicious activities at Cidco Bus Stand and seized ₹7.50 lakh cash and jewellery from him. The suspect has been identified as Aziz Sarkar (27). The person had the Aadhar card of West Bengal but the election card had the address of Kabadipura in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As the MCC has been implemented in the district for the upcoming Assembly polls, the MCC implementation squad is patrolling day and night in the city and keeping a watch on suspicious activities. As per the directives of the administration, the squad is keeping a watch on vehicles and passengers coming to the city from other places.

On Wednesday at around 11:30pm, Sarkar came to the Cidco Bus Stand in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus. The squad was patrolling there. After seeing the police, Sarkar started briskly walking away. The squad members got suspicious of his activities and asked him to stop, but he started running. The team immediately went into action and grabbed him.

When the team members searched his bag, they found bundles of currency notes amounting to ₹7.50 lakh and four grams of gold jewellery. During interrogation, Sarkar told the team that he was working with a goldsmith in the city and the money belonged to him. However, the squad found the Aadhar card which had the address of West Bengal and the election card on which the local address was mentioned.

The Mukundwadi police have seized the cash and jewellery. The bundles of notes were new and unused; hence, the police got more suspicious that the money might have been brought to the city to lure voters. The election department has taken all the seized items into custody and directed Sarkar to provide clarification about the currency notes within seven days.