Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Roads To Be CCTV-Equipped, Beautification Initiatives Commence | Freepik

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has initiated numerous developmental projects in the Waluj MIDC area. As part of these efforts, all roads are soon to be placed under CCTV surveillance, according to official sources.

The condition of several intersections and roads within the Waluj MIDC zone has deteriorated significantly. This has resulted in substantial inconvenience for both local industrialists and international tourists who frequent the area. In response, MIDC has undertaken various development endeavors to address these issues. A welcoming arch is planned at the Tiranga Chowk entrance, while beautification work has commenced along the road leading from Tiranga Chowk to the CEAT Company. Repair work is underway, focusing on road surfaces and painting dividers.

Previously, the road between Tiranga Chowk, Ramesh More Chowk, and the Rajangaon CEAT Company was riddled with potholes, creating a negative impression for visitors and hampering industrial progress. Given the substantial manufacturing and export capacities in the area, the road conditions significantly impact industrial development.

Besides, the industrial area has seen a rise in theft and robbery incidents. MIDC's strategy to combat these criminal activities involves installing CCTV cameras across the industrial zone. The residents believe this measure will enable the police to closely monitor roads and effectively reduce criminal activities.