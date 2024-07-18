Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Violence Erupts At Muharram Procession; 4 Arrested |

Two groups clashed in the Kasambari Dargah area of Padegaon on Wednesday. They threw stones at each other, creating tension in the area for some time. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot, gained control over the situation, and conducted a combing operation. Six persons were injured in the clash, and cases have been registered against 10 individuals from both groups, with four arrests made.

A procession was organised for Muharram at Kasambari Dargah Chowk in Padegaon on Wednesday morning, drawing a large number of participants. Another group arrived and objected to the music being played, leading to a verbal dispute between the groups. Members of one group proceeded to assault those participating in the procession with sticks and stones.

Upon receiving the information, Cantonment police intervened. Among those injured in the stone-pelting incident were Shaikh Asef Masioddin (27), Shaikh Sohel Fayyaz (24), Shaikh Mohsin Fayyaz (27), Shaikh Mobin Fayyaz (26), Shaikh Heena Amit (25), and Rama Rahul Dandge (23), all residents of the Kasambari Dargah area.

Based on Shaikh Faeem's complaint, cases have been registered against Sajit Sameer Pathan, Shaikh Rahil Nazir, Sohel Osman Shaikh, Aman Ayub Khan, Mohinoddin Sajed Ali, Danish Ajju, Sakher Ali Naser, and others involved.