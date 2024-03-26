Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three Accused In Sajapur Murder Case Arrested Within 24 Hours

Three individuals who severely beat two of their friends in a hotel at Wadgaon Kolhati on Wadgaon–Sajapur road, resulting in the death of one and severe injury to the other in the wee hours on Saturday, were arrested by the police within 24 hours of the incident. The accused have been identified as Om Bule, Sagar Dhawale, and Ankush Mankar. They were produced in court on Sunday and have been remanded in police custody until March 27.

According to details, the three accused severely beat Raju Sheshrao Murkute (35) and Dnyaneshwar Deore at Hotel Sai Garden on Wadgaon Kolhati on Sajapur road. Murkute died in the attack, while Deore sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment.

On Friday night, Deore went to Hotel Sai Garden to meet his friend Murkute. There they encountered the accused Bule, Dhawale, and Mankar. A quarrel ensued, and the accused attacked the duo with belts and iron rods. The assault was so severe that Murkute died on the spot, and Deore sustained serious injuries.

The Waluj MIDC police received information about this incident in the morning. Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Ganesh Murkute, a case was registered against Bule, Dhawale, and Mankar. Following this, the police searched for them and apprehended the accused within 24 hours.