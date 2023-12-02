Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Talathi And His Accomplice Arrested For Accepting Bribe | representational image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) unit arrested a Talathi and his agent for accepting Rs 18,000 bribe at Amthana in Sillod tehsil on Friday.



The arrested Talathi has been identified as Sanjay Digambar Vispute (48, Aamthana, Sillod) and his agent as Gajanan Bhikan Samose (26, Aamthana, Sillod), said the police officials.

According to the details, the complainant is a farmer and his land is in the name of his father. His father divided the land among his sons. The complainant went to Vispute for registering his name on the 7/12 extract. However, Vispute demanded Rs 20,000 for it on November 29.

As the complainant refused to pay the bribe, seeked help from the local police and lodged a complaint with the ACB.

After the confirmation of the demand, the officers asked him to contact the Talathi and make a negotiation with him. The man contacted the Talathi and made a negotiation at Rs 18,000 for the work. The Talathi asked him to give the money to his agent Samose on Friday.