 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stone Pelting Over Mutton Sale Leaves Village On Edge In Sillod Taluka
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have arrested 13 persons from both groups in connection with a stone-pelting case in Ambhai village in Sillod taluka and registered cases against 206 persons at the Ajanta police station. All those arrested were produced before the Sillod court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for 10 days, the Ajanta police informed.

Two groups clashed over petty reasons in Ambhai village on Tuesday at around 8pm. Tension escalated when the groups pelted stones at each other and vandalised vehicles. Four people were seriously injured in the stone pelting, and several shops and vehicles were damaged. Tension prevailed in the village after the incident.

The dispute arose over the issue of the sale of mutton, which led to stone pelting. Villagers panicked during the incident, and heaps of stones were seen on the road. The villagers alleged that it was a planned attack, as stones were pelted in such large numbers over a petty reason related to buying mutton. Hence, a detailed inquiry into the matter should be conducted, they demanded.

On receiving information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dineshkumar Kolhe and senior officers of the Ajanta, Sillod City, Rural, Fardapur and Soyegaon police stations rushed to the spot. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. A strict police bandobast has been deployed in the village.

After scrutinising CCTV footage and videos that went viral on social media, police launched a combing operation and arrested Ram Sonu Chavan, Guruprasad Kailas Bavaskar, Abhijeet Dhanraj Munde, Kailas Bhagwa Munde, Kailas Ratan Shimre, Samadhan Devrao Sapkal, Shahrukh Babu Shah, Bablu Ali Shah, Aslam Vazir Shah, and Ajim Jafar Pathan, all residents of Ambhai; Kalim Laddu Shah of Naygavhan; and Amjad Shah Mustaq Shah and Irshad Shakur Khan of Mangrul in Sillod in connection with the case.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which some youths are seen carrying sticks and shouting provocative slogans. Police are trying to trace the youths seen in the video and have appealed to residents to maintain peace and harmony in the village.

