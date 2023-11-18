Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Speeding Car Claims Man's Life, Driver Flees Scene | Representational Image

Tragedy struck near Cambridge School on Jalna Road as Vishal Bhaskar Navgire (28), a resident of Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi, lost his life after being hit by a speeding car on Friday evening.

As per the complaint filed by Navgire's friend, Manoj Ghuge, they had gone to buy footwear for Navgire on his motorcycle. They halted at a footwear store near Cambridge School. While Navgire went inside the shop to make a purchase, Ghuge waited for him outside with the motorcycle. After Navgire bought a pair of shoes and joined Ghuge near the motorcycle, a speeding car collided with them. The impact proved fatal for Navgire, who died on the spot, while Ghuge sustained severe leg and hand injuries. Subsequently, the car driver fled the scene after the accident.

A case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station.

