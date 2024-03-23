Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Smart City Assistant Manager Arrested For Bribery

Representative Image

The anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) recently the contractual assistant manager of the Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹40,000 for clearing the work bills on Friday. The arrested government servant has been identified as Rishikesh Shrirang Ingale (24).

According to the details, a company named Sai Agencies has got the contract of cleaning the Smart City public transport buses. However, the agency had not received the payment for the past four month. The officers had been following up with Ingale for clearing the bills. Ingale, however, demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 for the same.

The agency officials lodged a complaint with the ACB SP Sandeep Atole. A team of ACB officers laid a trap at the Smart City office and arrested Ingale red-handed while accepting the bribe.