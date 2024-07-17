 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000

The accused sarpanch has been identified as Jyoti Anand Gawali (26) and her husband Anand Ramesh Gawali (32)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000 | Representative Image

The sarpanch of Takalimali Gram Panchayat and her husband were caught red-handed while taking a bribe from the deputy sarpanch for sanctioning development funds. The accused sarpanch has been identified as Jyoti Anand Gawali (26) and her husband Anand Ramesh Gawali (32).

The government had sanctioned development funds of ₹3 lakh for Taklimali Gram Panchayat. The sarpanch's signature was needed for the disbursement of funds for various development works in the village. When the deputy sarpanch and other officials of the gram panchayat requested the required signatures, Anand Gawali allegedly demanded a ₹50,000 bribe in return.

Read Also
Controversial Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Alleges Harassment by Pune Collector Who Requested...
article-image

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the deputy sarpanch lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB team, including inspector Vijaymala Chavan, Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan, and others, set up a trap and arrested the couple red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000

Instagram Reel Gone Wrong: Youths Arrested For Brandishing Pistols On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Instagram Reel Gone Wrong: Youths Arrested For Brandishing Pistols On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Pune Briefs: Sule Urges Repair of Daund Bridge, PCMC Approves Iteach to Start English School And...

Pune Briefs: Sule Urges Repair of Daund Bridge, PCMC Approves Iteach to Start English School And...

VIDEO: Encroachment by IAS Puja Khedkar's Family at Baner Residence Removed

VIDEO: Encroachment by IAS Puja Khedkar's Family at Baner Residence Removed

Know Everything About Thermoverita: Closed Company on Khedkar's Land, Owns IAS Puja Khedkar's Audi,...

Know Everything About Thermoverita: Closed Company on Khedkar's Land, Owns IAS Puja Khedkar's Audi,...