Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch, Her Husband Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹50,000

The sarpanch of Takalimali Gram Panchayat and her husband were caught red-handed while taking a bribe from the deputy sarpanch for sanctioning development funds. The accused sarpanch has been identified as Jyoti Anand Gawali (26) and her husband Anand Ramesh Gawali (32).

The government had sanctioned development funds of ₹3 lakh for Taklimali Gram Panchayat. The sarpanch's signature was needed for the disbursement of funds for various development works in the village. When the deputy sarpanch and other officials of the gram panchayat requested the required signatures, Anand Gawali allegedly demanded a ₹50,000 bribe in return.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the deputy sarpanch lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB team, including inspector Vijaymala Chavan, Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan, and others, set up a trap and arrested the couple red-handed while accepting the bribe.