Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samta Shanti Padyatra And Lecture On Mahaparinirvan Diwas | Hardeep Singh Puri/ Twitter

A Samta Shanti Padyatra and lecture are scheduled to commemorate the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6.

The yatra will commence after paying homage to the statue of Dr Ambedkar at the Gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) at 8 am, concluding at the Dr Ambedkar Statue at Bhadkal Gate.

Following the yatra, a lecture by retired government officer EZ Khobragade on 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution' will take place at BAMU’s Natya Gruha at 11 am. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the event, with Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Students Welfare Board Director Dr Mustajeeb Khan, and others in attendance.