Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Return 43 Four-Wheelers, 85 Two-Wheelers To Their Owners; See Pics

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police on Friday returned items worth ₹5.80 crore to the residents that were stolen from the jurisdictions of various police stations in the district. These items included 43 four-wheelers worth ₹2.60 crore, 14 heavy vehicles worth ₹1.82 crore, cash amounting to ₹9 lakh, 85 two-wheelers valued at ₹43 lakh, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹12.68 lakh, 3 three-wheelers valued at ₹4.5 lakh and 20 mobile phones worth ₹3 lakh.

Following the seizure of these stolen articles in various cases, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya expedited the legal process to return the items to their rightful owners. The handover of these items to the owners took place during a function held at the rural police headquarters on Friday evening.

The dignitaries, including district guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Special Inspector General of Police Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, SP Kalwaniya, and others, handed over the items to the respective owners.

Minister Bhumre congratulated the police for taking swift action to return the stolen articles to the people during the Diwali festival and assured government support in providing modern facilities to the police department.

The owners expressed their gratitude to the police for promptly recovering their lost items.

Additionally, officials from Ganpati and Navratri mandals were felicitated with certificates by the dignitaries for organizing public festivals peacefully.

The police patils were also honoured for their exemplary work at the village level.

The event was attended by Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, Deputy SP Prakash Chaugule, all sub-divisional police officers, and other officials, with Deputy SP Puja Nangare delivering a vote of thanks.