Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Apprehends Car Thief In Rajasthan Employer's Stolen Vehicle; Swift Action By Crime Branch Leads to Arrest

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police arrested a man who stole the car of his employer from Rajasthan.

According to the complaint filed by Govindsingh Udhamsingh Gehlot (Padala Nayabora, Mandor, Jodhpur, Rajasthan) with the Chikalthana police station, he operates a hotel business in Jodhpur.

A man named Bharat alias Vicky Pawar from Palshi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, worked as a waiter in his hotel. Gehlot needed waiters for his hotel and Pawar offered to bring some men from his village. Pawar suggested that Gehlot accompany him to his village, with a detour to pay obeisance to Sai Baba at Shirdi on the way.

Thus, on February 14, Gehlot, along with his wife and Pawar, set out for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in his Hyundai Aura car (RJ 18 CM 5775). Gehlot drove until Dhule, after which Pawar took over as he was familiar with the route.

On February 15, Pawar brought the Gehlot couple to the Pisadevi area, instructing them to stay at Shrikrishna Residency while he parked the car in the parking lot. However, Pawar did not return. Gehlot went to the parking lot but did not find Pawar there. Realizing he had been deceived, Gehlot filed a complaint with the Chikalthana police station.

Due to the gravity of the case, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya instructed the local crime branch to conduct a parallel investigation alongside the Chikalthana police. Through technical evidence, the officers traced Pawar to Nisha Dhaba in Rahata, Ahmednagar district. The police team apprehended Pawar and seized the stolen car valued at ₹7.25 lakh.

The police operation was led by PI Satish Wagh, PSI Bhagatsingh Dullat, Namdev Shirsat, Sanjay Ghuge, Valmik Nikam, Ashok Wagh, Yogesh Tarmale, Surya Stagusha, and others.