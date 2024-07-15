 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Revenue Department Employees Initiate Indefinite 'No Work' Agitation
The revenue department employees in the Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar collectorate initiated an indefinite 'no work' agitation to press various prolonged demands from Monday onwards.

The District president of the Mahasul Karmachari Sanghatana Paresh Khosare and Divisional General Secretary Mahendra Girme said that the employees had been demanded to implement the staffing pattern according to the recommendation made by the Dangat committee but the government has not paid any heed to their demands.

Similarly, there had been several other demands raised by the Sanghatana which have also remained unaddressed. The officials had given and ultimatum to the government to implement the demands or a massive agitation will be launched. As the demands were overlooked, the agitation was initiated on Monday. All the employees of the district collectorate have participated in the agitation and the works of all the departments have been closed, they said.

Revenue officials press for Dangat committee recommendations

The employees claim that the government has done injustice with them. The government had accepted some of their demands around eight years back, but they have not been implemented yet.

In 2016, the Dangat committee had recommended the staffing pattern in various departments and it was expected to be implemented soon, but it has not yet been implemented.

The government employees all over the state had initiated the agitation since July 10. But, no concrete decision has been taken on the government’s side regarding the demand and hence there is no alternative for the employees than to initiate the work close agitation.

According to the present staffing pattern, around 30 to 35 posts are vacant due to which the existing employees have to bear the additional burden of other work. Hence, we demand that the Dangat committee recommendations should be implemented immediately without sacking any of the employees.

Similarly, The senior clerks should be given promotion and the mandal officers should be promoted as Nayab Tehsidars, the pay grade of the revenue assistants should be made ₹2,400 and the post of senior clerks should be named as the assistant revenue officer, the employees demanded. The agitation will continue until the government takes any firm decision in this regard, the officials said. 

