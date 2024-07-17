Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents On Edge After Leopard Sighting, Search Efforts Ongoing |

A leopard was spotted in the densely populated Ulkanagari area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, causing panic among residents. Despite strenuous efforts by the forest department, the leopard remains elusive, leaving the community in fear and sleepless nights.

The leopard was first seen on CCTV cameras in Khinwasara Park at around 2:40am on Sunday. MSEDCL wiremen initially noticed the leopard and quickly alerted residents to secure their homes.

In response, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and forest department launched a thorough search on Monday morning, continuing their efforts until Tuesday evening without success.

Forest department employees used various tactics to lure the leopard out of hiding, including bursting crackers and setting up traps and cages with goats as bait. Despite these measures, the leopard remains untraced. Forest Range Officer Dadarao Taur mentioned that while the leopard might have left the area, residents should remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents.

This is not the first time the city has faced such an incident. On December 3, 2019, a leopard was spotted in the N-1 Cidco area. The animal had ventured into the human habitat in search of food and water. After nine hours of efforts by the forest department, the leopard was sedated, captured, and later released back into the forest.

The ongoing presence of the leopard in Ulkanagari has left the community on edge, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and prompt action by the authorities to ensure residents' safety.