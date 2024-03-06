Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Of Shendra Area Demand Urgent Civic Amenities Amidst Safety Concerns |

The newly established housing societies in the Shendra area, on the outskirts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, are facing severe inconvenience due to a lack of basic civic amenities.

Established by private builders a couple of years ago, housing societies in Sector 41, along the Junneshwar and Varud Phata areas, lack essential facilities such as water supply, drainage systems, roads, and proper garbage disposal.

Compounding the issue, these localities are situated near the bustling Jalna Road, where heavy vehicle traffic persists around the clock. Residents must cross this busy thoroughfare, risking their lives amidst speeding vehicles, especially commuters and students navigating the route to the city.

Moreover, the absence of street lights poses additional hazards, with residents facing the risk of encountering snakes from nearby open spaces during nighttime. The lack of illumination renders these dangers invisible after dark, heightening concerns for safety.

The roads are riddled with potholes, particularly worsening during the monsoon season. Garbage accumulation along the roads further exacerbates sanitation issues.

Resident Revan Shivangi laments the absence of a water pipeline, relying instead on borewell water for their needs. "Despite repeated appeals to the local administration, our requests have gone unanswered," she adds. Sandeep Band, another resident, highlights, "The perilous conditions of crossing Jalna Road, particularly at night, is posing risks for students commuting to schools and colleges."

Demanding urgent action, residents emphasise the administration's responsibility to address these pressing issues. They stress the immediate provision of essential amenities to ensure the well-being and safety of residents.

