Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Eager for Quicker Passport Issuance |

Although Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is heading towards a smart city, the residents still have to wait for around one and a half months for getting the passport after the online registration. However, if there are no discrepancies in the documents, the passports are received at the home address within fifteen days.

Earlier, it was very hectic to obtain a passport as the residents from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had to go to Mumbai or Nashik after applying for a passport. Considering the inconvenience caused to the residents, the postal department started the passport issuing service in the city. The passport centre has received a good response as several persons had applied for obtaining a passport.

For obtaining a passport, the applicant has to provide a date of birth proof which can be anyone of these documents including birth certificate, AADHAR card, school leaving certificate, pan card, driving license, government pension order, government service order, LIC certificate, water bill, telephone (landline bill or post paid mobile bill), electricity bill, IT returns, election photo card, gas connection card and appointment letter of a reputed company on the letterhead.

For address proof, spouse's passport copy, parents’ passport, AADHAR card, registered rent deed, current bank passbook.

The officers said that if the required documents are provided by the applicant on time, the time of one and a half months can be reduced to around fifteen days.