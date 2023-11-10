 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Power Pilferage Costs MSEDCL ₹5.82 Lakh In Financial Losses
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Power Pilferage Costs MSEDCL ₹5.82 Lakh In Financial Losses

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
The Cidco police have recently taken action against electricity consumers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for engaging in power theft, leading to significant financial losses for the company.

MSEDCL's assistant engineer, Pradeep Nikam, filed a formal complaint after a thorough inspection survey in the Vitkheda area along Beed Bypass Road revealed multiple instances of power pilferage. The cumulative losses incurred by the company due to these unauthorised activities amounted to ₹5.82 lakh.

Consequently, a complaint has been registered against the following consumers: Ashok Pandit, Harshad Kanade, Harshad Khande, Javedbhai Mumbaiwale, Fayyaz Khan, Wasim Shaikh, Nilofar Khan, Shaikh Mobin, Afsar Shaikh, Abdul Rashid, Shaikh Nadim, Shaikh Nadim, Rafiq Shaikh, Osman Hafiz, Bismillah Begum, Abdul Kadar, Roshan Bano, and Humaan Javed.

The local police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into this matter to ascertain the full extent of the illegal power consumption and to take appropriate legal actions.

