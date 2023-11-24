Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police's Local Crime Branch Apprehends Trio Involved In Goldsmith Robbery Case |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police's Local Crime Branch (LCB) has apprehended three robbers who targeted and robbed a goldsmith on the evening of November 16. The arrested individuals are identified as Gajanan Dhage (25), Subhash Kature (30), and Vitthal Kaichat (27), all residents of Pirsavangi, Jalna.

According to the complaint filed by goldsmith Murlidhar Vitthalrao Maid (50) from Harsul, who operates a jewelry showroom in Karmad, he was returning home after closing his shop on November 16. During his journey, he stopped to answer a call of nature when three individuals on a motorcycle approached him.

Robbers threw chili powder

The robbers threw chili powder in his eyes, snatched his bag, and made off with 1,300 grams of gold jewelry valued at Rs 66,500. A case was registered with the Karmad police station.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya instructed LCB PI Wagh to conduct a parallel investigation. Acting on information received from informers about the robbers from Pirsavangi in Jalna district, a police team, including PI Wagh, PSI Bhagatsingh Dulat, Namdev Shirsat, Dipesh Nagzare, Sanjay Ghuge, Valmik Nikam, Ashok Wagh, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Sanjay Tandale, and others, conducted a raid on a farm at Pirsavangi where the robbers were hiding and arrested them. The police have seized a motorcycle used in the crime, mobile phones, and other articles, amounting to Rs 1 lakh.