Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Unearth Body From Grave After Allegations Of Murder |

The Ghansavangi police, in collaboration with the Jinsi police, have unearthed the body of a 19-year-old youth from Ganje Shahida Masjid graveyard in the Jinsi area on Thursday.

According to the police, Shahzad, also known as Saleh Farhan Hilabi, a 19-year-old resident of Sanjaynagar (presently living at Naregaon), allegedly ended his life by cutting his hand with a knife at his aunt's house in Ghansavangi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil, on November 17.

The Ghansavangi police had initially registered the case as a suicide and were conducting further investigations. After the necessary last rites, Shahzad's body was laid to rest at Ganje Shahada Masjid graveyard in the Jinsi area.

Body exhumed after suspicion of parents

However, Shahzad's parents and relatives raised suspicions, claiming that it was not a suicide but a murder. Responding to the allegations, the police launched an investigation into the matter. On Thursday, a joint team comprising Ghansavangi police, Ghansavangi tehsildar, and a forensic team arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With the assistance of the Jinsi police, they exhumed Shahzad's body from his grave. The body was subsequently sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a detailed autopsy.

Senior police officers have stated that the confirmation of whether Shahzad had committed suicide or was the victim of foul play would depend on the findings of the postmortem report. A significant crowd had gathered at the graveyard as the police conducted the delicate procedure of retrieving the body from the grave.