Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

A racket to circulate counterfeit currency in the district has been active for the past few days. Recently, the City Chowk police arrested a man in possession of fake currency notes worth ₹2 lakh, intending to circulate them in city markets.

Now, the Waluj MIDC police have apprehended three individuals in Wadgaon Kolhati, Waluj area, and seized 54 currency notes of ₹500 denominations amounting to ₹27,000 from them. The arrested individuals have been identified as Raju Uttam Gawai (44), Subhash Bhaurao Ghule (40), and Ramdas Ashok Borade (28), all residents of Ramai Chowk, Salampurenagar, Wadgaon Kohati.

Waluj MIDC police station PSI Praveen Patharkar received information from informers that some individuals in Ramai Chowk possessed counterfeit currency notes and were planning to circulate them in the market. Police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and apprehended the three suspects. During a search of their house, police discovered the fake currency notes.

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they were ragpickers and came across the currency notes in a plastic bag while collecting garbage from a mound of trash. They admitted to spending some of the notes at a local liquor shop. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.