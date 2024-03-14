 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

Waluj MIDC police station PSI Praveen Patharkar received information from informers that some individuals in Ramai Chowk possessed counterfeit currency notes and were planning to circulate them in the market. Police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and apprehended the three suspects. During a search of their house, police discovered the fake currency notes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image

A racket to circulate counterfeit currency in the district has been active for the past few days. Recently, the City Chowk police arrested a man in possession of fake currency notes worth ₹2 lakh, intending to circulate them in city markets.

Now, the Waluj MIDC police have apprehended three individuals in Wadgaon Kolhati, Waluj area, and seized 54 currency notes of ₹500 denominations amounting to ₹27,000 from them. The arrested individuals have been identified as Raju Uttam Gawai (44), Subhash Bhaurao Ghule (40), and Ramdas Ashok Borade (28), all residents of Ramai Chowk, Salampurenagar, Wadgaon Kohati.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500
article-image

Waluj MIDC police station PSI Praveen Patharkar received information from informers that some individuals in Ramai Chowk possessed counterfeit currency notes and were planning to circulate them in the market. Police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and apprehended the three suspects. During a search of their house, police discovered the fake currency notes.

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they were ragpickers and came across the currency notes in a plastic bag while collecting garbage from a mound of trash. They admitted to spending some of the notes at a local liquor shop. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Six Months Pass, Yet PMC Fails To Fix Leaked Pipeline

Pune News: Six Months Pass, Yet PMC Fails To Fix Leaked Pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Seize Fake Currency In Waluj, Apprehend Three Suspects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Persists In Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Persists In Chikalthana

Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students

Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari For Maratha Reservation