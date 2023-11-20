 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Raid Uncovers Cannabis Plants Valued At ₹2.54 Lakh In Jambhala Farm
A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by PSI Deepak Pardhe

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Representative Image

The Daulatabad police conducted a raid on a farm in Jambhala, Gangapur tehsil, on Friday night, discovering cannabis plants illegally cultivated among other crops.

"A farmer named Ajabsingh Jarwal from Jambhala surreptitiously planted cannabis amidst other crops. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a thorough inspection of the farm, uncovering 40 plants, each approximately 4 to 5 feet tall. These plants, valued at ₹2.54 lakh, were concealed within the cultivated area," stated the police.

Following the discovery, authorities seized all the plants and transported them to the Daulatabad police station. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by PSI Deepak Pardhe. Further investigation is being conducted by PSI Gite.



