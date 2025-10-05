Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Constable Shines At National Wrestling Event | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The All India Police Games 2025 were held at Madhuban, Haryana. Representing the Maharashtra Police team, Lady Police Constable (LPC) Shrukhnala Shashikant Ratnaparkhi from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate won a silver medal in the wrestling event in the 72 kg weight category.

Her remarkable achievement has been widely appreciated. She credits her success to her father, Shashikant Ratnaparkhi, and her coaches Sahil, Ravi, Hanumant Phand, and Rameshwar Kapse.

On this achievement, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, IPS Officer Krishna Prakash, Police Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pravin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sharmistha Gharge Walawalkar, Reserve Police Inspector Pralhad Rathod, Reserve Police Sub-Inspectors Satish Mutyal, Rajendra Ghunawat, Kamalsing Sundarde, and Asif Shaikh congratulated her for bringing pride to the force.

On this occasion, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar assured that all necessary facilities and support will be provided to Constable Ratnaparkhi for her future training and success.