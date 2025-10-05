 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Constable Shines At National Wrestling Event
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Constable Shines At National Wrestling Event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Constable Shines At National Wrestling Event | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The All India Police Games 2025 were held at Madhuban, Haryana. Representing the Maharashtra Police team, Lady Police Constable (LPC) Shrukhnala Shashikant Ratnaparkhi from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate won a silver medal in the wrestling event in the 72 kg weight category.

Her remarkable achievement has been widely appreciated. She credits her success to her father, Shashikant Ratnaparkhi, and her coaches Sahil, Ravi, Hanumant Phand, and Rameshwar Kapse.

