 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For Residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For Residents

Residents have lodged numerous complaints with the municipal corporation, but only temporary measures have been taken

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For Residents |

The drainage line in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bhim Nagar frequently gets choked, causing severe inconvenience for residents. Sewage water often flows onto the road, forcing residents to walk through the dirty water. This problem has persisted for the past three years, yet the municipal corporation has not addressed it despite multiple complaints.

The drainage line frequently clogs up in the Ambedkar Chowk area of Bhim Nagar. When the drainage system is filled, especially during the rainy season, water overflows onto the road. Residents have lodged numerous complaints with the municipal corporation, but only temporary measures have been taken. There is a pressing need for permanent solutions to prevent these blockages entirely. The situation has led to severe health hazards for residents due to the sewage water flowing in front of their homes.

Read Also
Name Pune International Airport After Sant Tukaram, Demands Murlidhar Mohol
article-image

The recent construction of cement roads has made it even more difficult to clean the drainage line. The expectation was that the drainage pipeline would be laid before constructing the cement roads, but this was not done. As a result, residents are facing additional inconvenience due to the corporation’s poor planning, according to resident Ashwini Wankhede.

The drainage line chokes up every three days, causing water to flow onto the road, which emits a foul smell and poses significant health risks. Children in the area often fall ill due to the dirty water. Residents have no choice but to wade through the contaminated water, said Ajay Borkar, another resident.

FPJ Shorts
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate
'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)
'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For...

BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Police Use Mild Lathicharge

BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Police Use Mild Lathicharge

BARTI Students Celebrate As Maharashtra Govt Grants 100% Scholarships After Protests

BARTI Students Celebrate As Maharashtra Govt Grants 100% Scholarships After Protests

Pune: 20-Year-Old Female Constable Jumps Into Indrayani River In Alandi; Search Underway

Pune: 20-Year-Old Female Constable Jumps Into Indrayani River In Alandi; Search Underway

NCP (SP) Demands Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation After Pune Cop Attacked With Koyta

NCP (SP) Demands Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation After Pune Cop Attacked With Koyta