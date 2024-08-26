Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persistent Drainage Issues In Bhim Nagar Cause Severe Inconvenience For Residents |

The drainage line in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bhim Nagar frequently gets choked, causing severe inconvenience for residents. Sewage water often flows onto the road, forcing residents to walk through the dirty water. This problem has persisted for the past three years, yet the municipal corporation has not addressed it despite multiple complaints.

The drainage line frequently clogs up in the Ambedkar Chowk area of Bhim Nagar. When the drainage system is filled, especially during the rainy season, water overflows onto the road. Residents have lodged numerous complaints with the municipal corporation, but only temporary measures have been taken. There is a pressing need for permanent solutions to prevent these blockages entirely. The situation has led to severe health hazards for residents due to the sewage water flowing in front of their homes.

Read Also Name Pune International Airport After Sant Tukaram, Demands Murlidhar Mohol

The recent construction of cement roads has made it even more difficult to clean the drainage line. The expectation was that the drainage pipeline would be laid before constructing the cement roads, but this was not done. As a result, residents are facing additional inconvenience due to the corporation’s poor planning, according to resident Ashwini Wankhede.

The drainage line chokes up every three days, causing water to flow onto the road, which emits a foul smell and poses significant health risks. Children in the area often fall ill due to the dirty water. Residents have no choice but to wade through the contaminated water, said Ajay Borkar, another resident.