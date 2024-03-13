Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patient's Relatives Ransack Hospital After Patient's Death

Relatives of a patient ransacked the hospital after the patient died, alleging doctor's negligence. A 12-year-old girl from Tulshiram naik Tanda died while undergoing treatment at Kharat Hospital on Tembhurni Road at Rajur in Jalna district on Monday evening. The incident has once again raised the issue of the security of doctors and hospitals as such incidents have become frequent.

According to the details, Disha Premchand Chavan (12) had gone to Kharat Hospital for treatment with her father. After the treatment, Dr. Kharat allowed them to go home. However, when they returned home, Disha’s condition deteriorated again within two hours. Her relatives then immediately took her back to Kharat Hospital. When the doctors realised that her condition was critical, they asked the relatives to take her to the Rural Hospital at Rajur. When the doctors at the Rural Hospital checked her they advised to take her to Jalna. The relatives took Disha to Jalna in an ambulance, but the doctors declared her dead after examination.

Disha’s parents and relatives were in shock after hearing the news of her death. They brought her body to Kharat Hospital and claimed that she died due to the negligence of the doctors. They alleged that the doctors had given her the wrong treatment. They then started vandalising the hospital and tension prevailed in the surrounding area. A huge crowd had gathered around the hospital. The relatives refused to take the body into their custody until action was taken against the hospital.

On receiving the information, the Hasnabad Police Station API Sanjay Ahire and some influential citizens rushed to the spot and tried to convince the relatives. The police assured investigation in the matter and the relatives then took the body and the last rites were performed on Disha at Naik Tanda in the evening.