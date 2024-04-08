Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Padegaon Garbage Depot Poses Health Hazard

The garbage depot in Padegaon is posing a severe health hazard for the residents living in the nearby areas. Around 25,000 people in this area are facing problems due to the depot, the residents claimed. They have demanded the depot to be shifted elsewhere, or they have warned to launch a severe agitation against the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The municipal corporation has established four garbage depots at Chikalthana, Harsul, Padegaon, and Kanchanwadi, where the garbage collected from the city is dumped.

The garbage has accumulated for several months in the Padegaon garbage depot, and huge mountains of garbage are visible here. Moreover, the residents living in this area are complaining of severe health problems, including chronic respiratory diseases and allergies. The garbage accumulated here stinks, and the entire area is experiencing contaminated air.

"Residents in this area are facing health problems due to the depot. On several occasions, they have filed complaints with the corporation, but no action has been taken. It is important that the garbage in the depot is processed and disposed of immediately. We will launch a severe agitation for it."

- Gautam Shegaonkar, resident.

"The residents of Bhavsinghpura, Pethenagar, Shavasti colony, Saketnagar, Bhimnagar, Jaitwan colony, Samrat Ashok colony, Lal Mati area, Padegaon, and University area are facing problems due to the garbage depot as it stinks. The smell is unbearable, especially in the early morning and evening."

- Sudhakar Sonawane, resident.

"The depot is situated in the middle of the residential area. It is causing a serious health hazard to the residents. The situation is more drastic during the rainy season when the epidemic is spread due to the garbage."

- Nilesh Meshram, resident.